Provident Wealth Management LLC Buys 800 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UDOW. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 6.6% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter worth $753,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter worth $1,360,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 34.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of UDOW traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,800. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $66.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.18.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

