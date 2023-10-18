Provident Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 51,510.5% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

ICVT traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $73.52. 102,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.36. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.