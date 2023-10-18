Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,200,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,664,000 after buying an additional 1,204,402 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,356 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,753,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,399,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $74.68. The stock had a trading volume of 308,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,414. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.