Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Provident Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,466,680,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 204.7% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.26 on Wednesday, reaching $217.94. 54,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,661. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.82 and a one year high of $255.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.48 and a 200 day moving average of $233.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

