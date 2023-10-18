Provident Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 12.8% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $26,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.06. 1,635,108 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is a positive change from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.