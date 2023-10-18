Provident Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIS. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter.

BATS DFIS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 264,645 shares. The stock has a market cap of $653.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

