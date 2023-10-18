Provident Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,116 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after buying an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,992 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,167,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,052,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

