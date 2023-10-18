Provident Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTLS. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,726,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $440,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FTLS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.43. 3,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,080. The stock has a market cap of $718.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.48 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.