Provident Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Provident Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,452 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,994,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,350 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,898,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,178,000 after acquiring an additional 583,243 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,963,000 after acquiring an additional 364,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,150. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

