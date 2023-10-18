Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,297 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Provident Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 1.6% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresta Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 209.1% during the second quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 95,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 64,815 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 253,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,061. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

