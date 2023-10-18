Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 414 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Provident Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,414. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.16. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

