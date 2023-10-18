Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 559 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Provident Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,296,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 937,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,931,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 518,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VOT traded down $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.35. 18,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,711. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

