Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.64. 168,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,042. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.22 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

