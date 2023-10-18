Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

Pulmatrix stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.19. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 253.24% and a negative return on equity of 60.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Articles

