PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,187 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 396% from the previous session’s volume of 1,448 shares.The stock last traded at $20.56 and had previously closed at $20.10.

PureTech Health Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

