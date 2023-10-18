Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.37

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.37 and last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 36965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rayonier

Rayonier Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Rayonier had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 207.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 13.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 8,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 11.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Rayonier by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.