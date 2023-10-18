Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RDI stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.55. Reading International has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,300 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $26,247.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,956.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 6,718 shares of company stock valued at $136,359 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

