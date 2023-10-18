Regis Management CO LLC Acquires 3,200 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Regis Management CO LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNR. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,300,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,522,000 after buying an additional 125,407 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,742,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,550,000 after buying an additional 360,945 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,703,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,229,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,193,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,330,000 after acquiring an additional 58,772 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.83. 192,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,382. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average is $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

