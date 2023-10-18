Regis Management CO LLC Grows Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Regis Management CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 0.5% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,152,356,000 after acquiring an additional 45,885,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,754,000 after purchasing an additional 969,487 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,738,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,307,000 after purchasing an additional 472,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,631,000.

Shares of BOND stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $85.72. 45,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,866. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average is $90.75. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $85.72 and a 1-year high of $94.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

