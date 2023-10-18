Regis Management CO LLC Has $587,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Regis Management CO LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $101.45. 1,235,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.11 and a one year high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

