Regis Management CO LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Regis Management CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.8% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091,545. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.34 and a 1-year high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

