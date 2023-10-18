Regis Management CO LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Regis Management CO LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.2% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.23. 8,876,541 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day moving average of $67.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

