Regis Management CO LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Regis Management CO LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 8.2% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after buying an additional 21,295,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.55. 2,068,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,956,108. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.