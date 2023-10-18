Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. 500.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.65. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

