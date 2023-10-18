Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.95.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
