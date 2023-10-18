Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Remark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARK. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Remark by 292.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Remark during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Remark during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in Remark during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.