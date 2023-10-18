RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Hits New 1-Year High at $225.80

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $225.80 and last traded at $223.00, with a volume of 103289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.43.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

