Reviewing Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) & Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surf Air Mobility and Blade Air Mobility’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surf Air Mobility N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blade Air Mobility $146.12 million 1.16 -$27.26 million ($0.65) -3.51

Surf Air Mobility has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blade Air Mobility.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surf Air Mobility N/A N/A N/A Blade Air Mobility -24.82% -16.29% -13.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Surf Air Mobility and Blade Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

54.8% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Surf Air Mobility and Blade Air Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surf Air Mobility 0 0 4 0 3.00 Blade Air Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00

Surf Air Mobility presently has a consensus target price of $3.41, indicating a potential upside of 150.37%. Blade Air Mobility has a consensus target price of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 242.11%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than Surf Air Mobility.

Summary

Blade Air Mobility beats Surf Air Mobility on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility Inc. operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. It offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties; and air cargo services. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

