Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Robert Half from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Robert Half

Robert Half Stock Up 0.8 %

Robert Half stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.76. Robert Half has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $89.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. Robert Half’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Robert Half by 107,547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,186,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,375,000 after purchasing an additional 56,134,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,111,000 after purchasing an additional 266,298 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,327,000 after buying an additional 7,934,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.