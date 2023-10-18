Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Down 4.5%

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $276.05 and last traded at $277.38. Approximately 157,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 732,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.31.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,730 shares of company stock valued at $510,477 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $5,717,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 51,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

