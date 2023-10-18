Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,727 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $435.91. 290,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,865. The stock has a market cap of $337.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $365.10 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $441.45 and a 200-day moving average of $434.33.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.