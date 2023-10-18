Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 6%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.18 and last traded at $64.32. Approximately 1,058,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,812,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ROKU. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.48.

Roku Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $438,008.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,754.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,896 in the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,483,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,659,000 after acquiring an additional 368,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after purchasing an additional 206,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,986,000 after buying an additional 622,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 62.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

