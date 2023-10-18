Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 208,037 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 208,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,443,776.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,833,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,227,363.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 108,831 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $743,315.73.
- On Wednesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 167,604 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,188,312.36.
- On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 285,968 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,984,617.92.
- On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 454,475 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,877.50.
- On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 317,729 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,157,379.91.
- On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 191,017 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $1,327,568.15.
- On Thursday, September 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 148,596 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,424.72.
- On Tuesday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 195,645 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $1,308,865.05.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance
NYSE BIGZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,049. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGZ. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $71,000.
About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
