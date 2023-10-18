Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 208,037 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 208,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,443,776.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,833,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,227,363.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

On Friday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 108,831 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $743,315.73.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 167,604 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,188,312.36.

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 285,968 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,984,617.92.

On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 454,475 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,877.50.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 317,729 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,157,379.91.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 191,017 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $1,327,568.15.

On Thursday, September 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 148,596 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,424.72.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 195,645 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $1,308,865.05.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE BIGZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,049. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.0456 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGZ. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $71,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.