Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 38,677 Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 38,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $401,080.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,638,125 shares in the company, valued at $48,097,356.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

On Thursday, October 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,703 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $184,642.29.

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,763 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $170,982.60.

On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 510 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $5,140.80.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 500 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $5,080.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,053 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $225,161.13.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 90,004 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $936,941.64.

On Thursday, September 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,434 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $113,939.28.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,073 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $329,299.35.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BFZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. 23,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,404. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 1,207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 202,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 186,904 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $5,298,000.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.