Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys Shares of 641 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.36.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RACE opened at $308.07 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $184.15 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.