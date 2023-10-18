Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in Intuit by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Intuit by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Intuit by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $3,988,334.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,472.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $538.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $522.72 and its 200 day moving average is $476.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.