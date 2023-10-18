Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Increased by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE CRM traded down $4.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.72. The stock had a trading volume of 736,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676,644. The company has a market capitalization of $200.17 billion, a PE ratio of 129.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $3,425,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,371,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,010,602.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $3,425,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,371,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,010,602.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 671,804 shares of company stock valued at $143,586,919. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.