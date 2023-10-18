Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.76. 802,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,622,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBH. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $885.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $931.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.42 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Stories

