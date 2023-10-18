Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.08. 227,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,191,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAND shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.96.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $49.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0148 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 49.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

