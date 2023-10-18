Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Holdings Raised by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 10.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,449,000 after acquiring an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter worth about $1,980,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Sanmina by 54.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 388,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,416,000 after acquiring an additional 137,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Sanmina by 32.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,037 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.42. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. Sanmina’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

In related news, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $7,033,100.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,267,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $298,836.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $7,033,100.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,267,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,866 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,956. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

