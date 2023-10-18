Sara Elizabeth Murray Acquires 100,000 Shares of Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Sara Elizabeth Murray acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £195,000 ($238,182.48).

Big Technologies Price Performance

Big Technologies stock opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.11 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 232.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 255.94. Big Technologies PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 190.50 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 300 ($3.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £594.36 million, a PE ratio of 3,583.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Big Technologies Company Profile

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

