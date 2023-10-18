Sara Elizabeth Murray Acquires 100,000 Shares of Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Sara Elizabeth Murray acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £195,000 ($238,182.48).
Big Technologies Price Performance
Big Technologies stock opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.11 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 232.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 255.94. Big Technologies PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 190.50 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 300 ($3.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £594.36 million, a PE ratio of 3,583.33 and a beta of 0.58.
Big Technologies Company Profile
