Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.63

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 133232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

SVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Savers Value Village from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. CIBC began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.11 million. Savers Value Village’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at about $118,500,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,482,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,815,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,147,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

