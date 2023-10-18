Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.34 and last traded at $23.49. 33,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 938,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Schrödinger Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.28 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 34.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 118.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,311,000 after buying an additional 112,074 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,906,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,864,000 after acquiring an additional 54,672 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,966,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,080,000 after purchasing an additional 681,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 67.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,994,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 803,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

