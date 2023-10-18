Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $871,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,082,000 after purchasing an additional 687,067 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.9% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $47.68. 909,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,377. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

