Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Cut by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after buying an additional 52,789 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.71. 149,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,102. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

