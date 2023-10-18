Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,532,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,239,000 after acquiring an additional 618,478 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,948,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,150,000 after acquiring an additional 198,059 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,414,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,879,000 after purchasing an additional 491,890 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after purchasing an additional 381,041 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,689. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.