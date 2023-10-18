Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.62. 210,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

