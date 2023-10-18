Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC cut its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SCHB traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.24. 211,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,507. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.68 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

