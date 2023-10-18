Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.9% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,038. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average of $72.46.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

