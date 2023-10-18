Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $70.96. 943,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,038. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average of $72.46.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

