Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $70.94. 842,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,665. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.46. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

